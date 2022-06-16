Yankees SP Luis Severino Scratched, Lands on COVID-IL

The AL-East leading New York Yankees will not have one of their top arms on the mound for Thursday’s contest against division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed RHP Luis Severino on the COVID-19 injured list.

• Signed RHP Ryan Weber (#85) to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster from Triple-A SWB. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 16, 2022

According to the Yankees’ official Twitter, starting pitcher Luis Severino has been scratched from his scheduled start and subsequently placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt will draw the start in Severino’s absence.

Marred by injuries the past two years, Severino has been spectacular for New York in the season’s first half. In 11 starts, the 28-year-old has recorded a 4-1 record, a 2.80 ERA, and 71 strikeouts across 61.0 innings pitched.

Assuming he clears the league’s health and safety protocols, Severino will next take the mound Tuesday in another matchup with the Rays.

As for Schmidt, he has appeared in 11 games for the Yanks this season, compiling a 3.26 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 19.1 innings.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees at -174 on the moneyline for Thursday’s matchup.