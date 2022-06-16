Yankees SP Luis Severino Scratched, Lands on COVID-IL

According to the Yankees’ official Twitter, starting pitcher Luis Severino has been scratched from his scheduled start and subsequently placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Right-hander Clarke Schmidt will draw the start in Severino’s absence.
Marred by injuries the past two years, Severino has been spectacular for New York in the season’s first half. In 11 starts, the 28-year-old has recorded a 4-1 record, a 2.80 ERA, and 71 strikeouts across 61.0 innings pitched.
Assuming he clears the league’s health and safety protocols, Severino will next take the mound Tuesday in another matchup with the Rays.
As for Schmidt, he has appeared in 11 games for the Yanks this season, compiling a 3.26 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 19.1 innings.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees at -174 on the moneyline for Thursday’s matchup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.