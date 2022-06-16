BETTING Fantasy MLB News
04:34 PM, June 16, 2022

Yankees SP Luis Severino Scratched, Lands on COVID-IL

Paul Connor

The AL-East leading New York Yankees will not have one of their top arms on the mound for Thursday’s contest against division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

According to the Yankees’ official Twitter, starting pitcher Luis Severino has been scratched from his scheduled start and subsequently placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt will draw the start in Severino’s absence.

Marred by injuries the past two years, Severino has been spectacular for New York in the season’s first half. In 11 starts, the 28-year-old has recorded a 4-1 record, a 2.80 ERA, and 71 strikeouts across 61.0 innings pitched.

Assuming he clears the league’s health and safety protocols, Severino will next take the mound Tuesday in another matchup with the Rays. 

As for Schmidt, he has appeared in 11 games for the Yanks this season, compiling a 3.26 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 19.1 innings.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees at -174 on the moneyline for Thursday’s matchup.