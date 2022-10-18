Yankees SP Nestor Cortes to Start Game 5 of ALDS

Jameson Taillon was initially tabbed as New York’s Game 5 starter on Monday, but with the matchup being postponed to Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has decided to roll with Cortes on short rest.
After earning a no-decision in Game 2’s 4-2 loss, the lefty stated on Sunday he was hoping to get the ball at some point during the winner take all affair, saying, “I’m ready to go. I’m going to empty the tank. If I have to come back on short rest, whether it’s two or three days, I’m going to try and prepare in between the best I can to feel as best as I can.”
Tuesday will be just the second start of Cortes’s MLB career on three days rest, his last coming on September 10, 2019, in which he allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits over 2 1/3 innings.
The 27-year-old All-Star will hope for better results with the Yankees’ season on the line this time.
