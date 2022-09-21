Yankees Star Slugger Aaron Judge Hits 60th Home Run; Ties Babe Ruth
Paul Connor
New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge continued his sensational campaign on Tuesday, launching his 60th home run as the Bronx Bombers stormed back to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8.
The solo shot tied Judge with the great Babe Ruth for the second most home runs in American League history, and is just one behind Roger Maris’s record of 61. Judge is also just the sixth player to ever hit 60 or more long balls in a season, joining Ruth, Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa.
“I don’t think about the numbers,” said Judge. “When you talk about Ruth and Maris and [Mickey] Mantle and all these Yankees greats that did so many great things in this game, you never imagine as a kid being mentioned with them. It’s an incredible honor. It’s something I don’t take lightly at all. But we’re not done. We still have a couple games left in this season and hopefully a couple of more wins come with them.”
Judge will look to further cement his name into MLB lore Wednesday in the series finale with the Pirates.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.