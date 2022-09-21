Yankees Star Slugger Aaron Judge Hits 60th Home Run; Ties Babe Ruth

New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge continued his sensational campaign on Tuesday, launching his 60th home run as the Bronx Bombers stormed back to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8.

The solo shot tied Judge with the great Babe Ruth for the second most home runs in American League history, and is just one behind Roger Maris’s record of 61. Judge is also just the sixth player to ever hit 60 or more long balls in a season, joining Ruth, Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa.

“I don’t think about the numbers,” said Judge. “When you talk about Ruth and Maris and [Mickey] Mantle and all these Yankees greats that did so many great things in this game, you never imagine as a kid being mentioned with them. It’s an incredible honor. It’s something I don’t take lightly at all. But we’re not done. We still have a couple games left in this season and hopefully a couple of more wins come with them.”

Judge will look to further cement his name into MLB lore Wednesday in the series finale with the Pirates.

