Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Not in Lineup Wednesday
Paul Connor
According to EDGE Daily Lineups, New York Yankees (70-35) superstar Aaron Judge is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Seattle Mariners. Fortunately, there is no word of any injury, so this is likely just a day off for the AL MVP frontrunner (-420 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).
Judge has been nothing short of spectacular for the Yankees this season. The 30-year-old leads MLB in home runs (43) and RBI (93) to go along with a .298 batting average and a 1.062 OPS. His performance is a primary reason New York sits 11.0 games up on the Toronto Blue Jays for first in the AL East while holding a .667 winning percentage, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers (.680).
Matt Carpenter will handle right field and bat third in Judge’s absence. The 36-year-old is enjoying a renaissance season in pinstripes, slashing .321/.433/.795 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 42 games. Yankees’ hitters will be matched up against starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who will make his Mariners debut.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees at -174 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.