Yankees to Extend Qualifying Offer to 1B Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo recently declined his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. The 33-year-old was productive in 2022, tying his career-high of 32 home runs with 75 RBI, as he helped lead the Yankees to the ALCS, where they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.
Rizzo has until November 20 to make a final decision but is widely expected to reject the Yankees’ offer.
The Bronx Bombers acquired Rizzo at the 2021 trade deadline. Before he arrived in New York, the Parkland, Florida, native spent ten seasons with the Chicago Cubs, where he was a crucial member of their 2016 World Series roster, the franchise’s first title in 108 years. Rizzo also won four Gold Gloves for his stellar play at first base and was named to three All-Star teams. He should have no shortage of suitors once MLB’s free agency period opens on November 10.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Los Angeles Dodgers as odds-on favorites to win the 2023 World Series at +500.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.