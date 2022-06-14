Yankees Total, Red Sox American League Best Bets for June 14

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off tonight in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Rays (+190) vs. New York Yankees (-230) Total: 7.5 (O-112, U-108)

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will begin a three-game series tonight from Yankee Stadium. The Yankees own a nine-game lead over the Rays for the top spot in the AL East. These two clubs already met for a four-game series at the end of May, which saw them split the meetings. There hasn’t been a team in baseball that’s put together better stretches than the Yankees this season, who are 9-1 over their past ten games and own the best record in the league at 44-16. The opening pitching matchup will feature Corey Kluber of the Rays taking on Gerrit Cole of the Yankees. The two met on May 28, which saw the Rays post a 3-1 victory. Cole and Kluber pitched six solid innings in that matchup and allowed only one earned run each, which should make for another low-scoring affair here. Kluber owns a 3-2 record with a 3.88 ERA and 51 strikeouts, while Cole holds a 5-1 record with a 3.63 ERA and 84 punchouts. Cole wasn’t good his last time out and got lit up by the Minnesota Twins for seven earned runs, but he’s done an excellent job of bouncing back after struggling. Tonight’s total is currently set at 7.5, with the under presenting better value at -108. There’s a lot to like about that price point with the under, which hit in three-of-four matchups earlier this season when they faced off.

Best Bet: Under 7.5 (-108)

Oakland Athletics (+184) vs. Boston Red Sox (-220) Total: 9.5 (O+110, U-122)

The Boston Red Sox will play host to the Oakland Athletics for a three-game series beginning tonight from Fenway Park. After a slow start to the season, the Red Sox have been playing some solid baseball and hold possession of the American League’s third wild card position with a 32-29 record. The Athletics and Red Sox are on two different paths, with the A’s owning a 1-9 record over their past ten, while Boston is 8-2 over that stretch. The first pitching matchup has Jared Koenig of the Athletics taking on Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox. Boston should possess an edge on the mound, with Koenig having one career big league start to his name, while Pivetta has been consistent this season. In Koenig’s one start, he pitched four innings and allowed four runs, which could spell trouble for him against a veteran Red Sox lineup that doesn’t shy away from hitting left-handers. Pivetta has a 5-5 record this season with a 3.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts. With the Athletics’ inability to score runs and the Red Sox streaking, it’s difficult not to consider the home team on the run line at -110 tonight.

Best Bet: Red Sox run line (-110)