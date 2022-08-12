Yankees Total, Twins American League Best Bets for August 12

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-118) vs. Boston Red Sox (+100) Total: 9 (O -120, U -102)

One of baseball’s most historic rivalries will take center stage this weekend with the Boston Red Sox playing host to the New York Yankees for a three-game series from Fenway Park. The intriguing thing about this series is that neither team is playing well now and needs to get back on track. The Yankees have been elite for so long this season that fatigue could be setting in, but they have little to worry about with such a big lead over the rest of the AL East. Still, this series offers up a chance for them to get the bats going.

The visiting Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound, while the home side will counter with Nathan Eovaldi. German has struggled in a limited sample, owning a 1-2 record with 5.09 ERA and 13 strikeouts, while Eovaldi is 5-3 with a 4.23 ERA and 93 punchouts. Neither one has offered any high-end consistency this season, which correlates with the total set at nine. Both teams have offenses that can feast on the longball, which should be evident in this pitching matchup.

The Yankees have received good pitching from the top end of their rotation, but the back half has lacked consistency. With that and the Red Sox’s pitching struggles, it’s not difficult to gravitate towards the total and consider the over nine, which is currently priced at -120.

Best Bet: Over 9 (-120)

Minnesota Twins (-130) vs. Los Angeles Angels (+110) Total: 8 (O -106, U -114)

The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels will kick off a three-game series tonight from Angel Stadium. The Twins enter after dropping a two-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Angels swept the lowly Oakland Athletics. With the Twins losers of three straight games and a 4-6 record over their past ten, they’ve fallen to second place in the AL Central, sitting 1.5 games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. With three straight wins over the A’s, the Angels are 6-4 over that same stretch. If the Twins have hopes of gaining ground in the AL Central and regaining that top spot, they’ll need to play well in games where they should have the advantage.

Good pitching hasn’t been a constant for either side, but this matchup should intrigue bettors. The visiting Twins will send trade deadline acquisition Tyler Mahle to the bump, while the Angels are expected to counter with Patrick Sandoval. Mahle has posted a 5-7 record with a 4.49 ERA and 119 strikeouts this year, while Sandoval is 3-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 102 punchouts. Neither starting pitcher, especially Sandoval, has received much run support, making this matchup an interesting one. Mahle has averaged three earned runs over six innings pitched in his first two starts with the Twins, and that should play fine against an Angels offense that often disappears.

The Minnesota Twins were manhandled by the Dodgers earlier this week, but they’ll have a chance to make up for that against another LA squad this weekend. There isn’t much to like about the Angels even after a solid performance against the Athletics, so targeting Mahle and the Twins on the moneyline makes sense at -130.

Best Bet: Twins moneyline (-130)