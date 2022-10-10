Yankees Unsure if DJ LeMahieu Will Be on ALDS Roster

The New York Yankees are unsure if infielder DJ LeMahieu (toe) will be on the ALDS roster, per MLB reporter Bryan Hoch.

Will DJ LeMahieu be on the #Yankees roster? Aaron Boone: “I don’t know. We’ll see.” LeMahieu’s status is one of the decisions the Yanks are waiting on. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 10, 2022

LeMahieu continues to battle a toe injury that has kept him in and out of the lineup for the past month. Based on Hoch’s quote from manager Aaron Boone, it seems LeMahieu is genuinely questionable for the series. On Tuesday night, the Yankees begin the quest for their first World Series since 2009 against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2022, LeMahieu posted a .261 average, a .357 on-base percentage, and a .377 slugging rate. Rosters must be set by Tuesday, so we may know by Monday night whether the three-time All-Star will give it a go.

