Yankees, White Sox American League Best Bets for September 8

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Twins (+120) vs. New York Yankees (-142) Total: 7 (O-105, U-115)

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees will conclude their four-game series tonight from Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bombers have held to their nickname in this matchup, winning the first three meetings and having a chance to continue their dominance and complete the sweep later this evening. Through three games, the Yankees have outscored the Twins 17-7, making things more interesting in both respective playoff races these teams are in. The Twins enter this matchup sitting two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central, while the Yankees hold a five-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the AL East. Minnesota has posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Yankees have won four straight and are now 5-5 over that same sample size.

It hasn’t exactly been a high-scoring series between these two teams, which should continue tonight, with another low total set at seven and two excellent starters set to take the hill. The Yankees are expected to start lefthander Nestor Cortes, while the Twins will be countering with Sonny Gray. The Yanks lefty has posted a 9-4 record, paired with a 2.68 ERA and 133 strikeouts, while Gray is 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 101 strikeouts. Cortes has been more effective at home, owning a 2.20 ERA in 11 starts and a 4-1 record. With the Yankees’ dominance of the Twins, it’s hard not to see that continuing in this matchup with how good they’ve looked in this series and with one of their top arms on the bump at home.

There’s not too much price discrepancy between these two teams tonight, with the Yankees being favorites on the moneyline at -142, compared to the visitors sitting at +120. Of course, the plus-money price of the Twins is tempting, but the Yankees have owned Minnesota of late.

Best Bet: Yankees moneyline (-142)

Chicago White Sox (-188) vs. Oakland Athletics (+158) Total: 7 (O-105, U-115)

The Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics are set to kick off a four-game weekend series from RingCentral Coliseum. The A’s enter this matchup after dropping two-of-three games to the Atlanta Braves, while the White Sox won two-of-three games over the Seattle Mariners. Entering this contest, the White Sox trail the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians by two games, while the Athletics sit comfortably in the cellar of the AL West. The White Sox have put together a nice stretch of play and have a 6-4 record over their past ten games to shine a glimmer of hope on their playoff aspirations, while the A’s are 4-6 over that same stretch of games. It’s evident that this is a series the White Sox needs to take advantage of, and they’ll have their most consistent arm taking the hill tonight.

Pitching has been a strong suit at the top of the White Sox rotation, and they’ll have a Cy Young contender on the bump tonight, while the Athletics are turning to a lefty that’s also put together an excellent campaign. The visiting White Sox will send righthander Dylan Cease to the bump, while the Athletics are expected to counter with JP Sears. Cease has been nothing short of exceptional for the White Sox, owning a 13-6 record, paired with a 2.13 ERA and 197 strikeouts, while Sears is 5-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 31 punchouts. It shouldn’t be a big surprise here that the White Sox are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -188, especially with the one-hit complete game performance their starter is coming off.

There’s no value with the White Sox on the moneyline, but they still have an appetizing price on the run line that is worthy of consideration. The team seems to have found some late-season consistency and is in a dog fight to make the playoffs, meaning there’s a high level of importance with games like this. There is value in siding with the White Sox on the run line at -108.

Best Bet: White Sox run line (-108)