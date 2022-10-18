Yankees Will Have Gerrit Cole Available in Relief for Game 5 vs. Guardians
joecervenka
The New York Yankees may go to their ace at some point during tonight’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians if they need to. According to National baseball reporter for the Washington Post, Chelsea Janes, manager Aaron Boone has confirmed Gerrit Cole could be available for the series clincher.
Gerrit Cole “could be in play” this afternoon, Boone said.
Cole has already notched two wins in this series in Games 1 and 4. The five-time All-Star has pitched 13.1 innings this postseason and sports a 2-0 mark with a sparkling 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP to go along with 16 strikeouts.
For the 2022 regular season, Cole went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 257 strikeouts in 200.2 innings pitched.
Nestor Cortes is tonight’s starter after he went five innings in Friday’s Game 2 loss. Cortes gave up two earned runs, walked three, and had three Ks in the defeat.
James Taillon was the original starter for last night’s game but was pushed for Cortes with the postponement.
The Yankees are substantial home favorites sitting at -180 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.