Yoan Moncada and Joe Kelly Will Rejoin the White Sox Monday

Overview

It hasn’t been the start to the season the Chicago White Sox envisioned. The reigning AL Central Champions needed a five-game winning streak to get them back to .500, but they still sit 3.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the division lead.

The White Sox will have a chance to close that gap as they await the return of two key players on Monday. LaMond Pope tweeted that Yoan Moncada and Joe Kelly are expected to make their season debuts against the Cleveland Guardians.

Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly expected join the Sox Monday, La Russa said. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) May 8, 2022

Moncada has been limited by an oblique injury, while a biceps injury has prevented Kelly from getting started with his new team this season.

Both players have looked good in rehab assignments. Kelly has struck out three across two scoreless innings while issuing just one free pass. Moncada went 3-for-3 Friday with Triple-A Charlotte, with a double, home run, and four runs batted in.

The White Sox can make it six straight wins if they come out on top against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday before returning home for the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Chicago closed as +138 underdogs for Sunday’s matinee, per FanDuel Sportsbook.