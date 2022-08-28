Yordan Alvarez Absent From Astros Lineup vs. Orioles
Grant White
The Houston Astros aren’t forcing the issue with struggling slugger Yordan Alvarez. The designated hitter has fallen hard over the last couple of weeks and was left off the Astros’ lineup card for Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.
Just a few weeks ago, Alvarez was leading the majors in on-base plus slugging percentage and was a top contender in the AL MVP race. However, Alvarez’s season-long OPS has fallen to .995, thanks to his .605 mark over the last 30 days.
The Astros are off on Monday, giving Alvarez a couple of days to clear his head and come back ready to help his teammates with their playoff push.
David Hensley made his MLB debut on Saturday and will replace Alvarez at DH against the O’s on Sunday.
Houston is looking to avoid the sweep while maintaining their advantage over the New York Yankees in the American League standings. The betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook are in their favor, with the Stros priced as -240 favorites for Sunday’s matinee.
