Yordan Alvarez Back in Starting Lineup for the Houston Astros

Alvarez had missed the last two games for the Astros after suffering a head injury during a brutal collision with shortstop Jeremy Pena on Wednesday versus the Mets at CitiField. Alvarez will bat third and be the designated hitter Saturday.
If not for the season Aaron Judge is having for the New York Yankees and the unicorn that Shohei Ohtani is for the Los Angeles Angels, there would be quite a bit of talk about Alvarez winning the American League Most Valuable Player award.
The Astros and the Yankees may be on a collision course to see who will represent the American League in the World Series, but on Saturday, they will play the Angels. The Astros will have Jose Urquidy on the bump, and the Angels will go with Pablo Sandoval. The Astros are +122 (-1.5) on the run line and -162 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.