Yu Darvish Having Banner Year for San Diego Padres
Danny Mogollon
The San Diego Padres (75-62) enter today’s action a whopping 19 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Easily the furthest back of any second-place team in the Major Leagues, with the Seattle Mariners (10 games) facing the next largest deficit.
That’s the beauty of the wild card. The Pads are tied for the second wild card spot (with the Philadelphia Phillies), three games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.
With last night’s walk-off loss to the Padres, the D-Backs (65-70) are nine games back of their division rival and resigned to playing the September spoiler role.
Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres
8:30 p.m. ET | FS1
Padres -215 | Diamondbacks +180 @ FanDuel
Total: 8 OVER -112 | UNDER -108
Run Line (1.5): Diamondbacks +114 | Padres -105
Yu Darvish Elite’s Season
Taking the hill for the Padres is Yu Darvish, who is having his best full season (Darvish was brilliant in 12 starts in 2020) since he was a rising star with the Texas Rangers eight years ago.
12 Wins – 12th in MLB (leads team)
3.26 ERA- 26th in MLB
162 Ks – 14th in MLB (leads team)
0.97 WHIP – 7th in MLB (leads team)
Darvish is coming off arguably his best start of the season with seven shutout innings against the Dodgers on two hits (nine strikeouts). That snapped a streak of three-straight starts allowing at least three runs and six-straight giving up multiple runs.
Both are the longest such streaks of the season, as his ERA for August tipped over 4.00 (4.05). Even with some struggles, Darvish has continued to be a workhorse, at least in 2022 terms. The Osaka native has gone at least six innings in 18 consecutive starts, dating back to May 13 when he went 5.2 innings in a win over Atlanta.
Yu Darvish vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The hard-throwing right-hander has fared well against the Arizona Diamondbacks, including in three starts this season:
2-0 record | 1.80 ERA in 2022
.132 batting average against in 2022
He’s shutdown two key Arizona bats, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho, throughout their careers:
Rojas: .077 BA & 5 Ks in 13 ABs
Varsho: .133 BA & slugging in 15 ABs
Two Diamondbacks who have handled Darvish well are big bopper Christian Walker (32 HRs) and infielder Ketel Marte:
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.