Zack Wheeler Won't Start Tuesday for the Philadelphia Phillies
George Kurtz
Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Zack Wheeler won’t return for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Zack Wheeler won’t throw a bullpen session until next week and won’t start Tuesday because he still feels soreness in forearm/elbow. #Phillies got an MRI yesterday. It showed inflammation. Rob Thomson maintains they’re unconcerned, but return is now delayed.
The Phillies and Wheeler were hoping he could return Tuesday versus the Miami Marlins, but an MRI on Thursday showed inflammation in his forearm. Wheeler has also reported continuing discomfort in that forearm. The team announced Friday that Wheeler will undergo an evaluation Monday to determine if he can still throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
The Phillies are in third place in the National League East, 11.5 games behind the New York Mets, but still hold a 3.5 game over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wildcard berth in the National League.
Noah Syndergaard will start for the Phillies on Saturday, while the San Francisco Giants will go with Jakob Junis. The Phillies are +128 (-1.5) on the run line and -124 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
