12/8 – Celtics Injury Report vs. Clippers

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports that the Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for a fourth straight game when they take on the Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out, Bruno Fernando is doubtful and Jabari Parker is questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 8, 2021

Brown’s dealing with tightness in his hamstring, and he’s still not ready to return to action. Boston could also be without Bruno Fernando, who’s listed as doubtful with a back injury, while Jabari Parker is questionable due to a non-COVID-related illness.

This will be the Celtics’ second game in the Staples Center on many nights. On Tuesday, they lost 117-102 to the Lakers. It should be no surprise that sharp bettors are fading the shorthanded Celtics again. After opening as a three-point favorite, the Clippers are now up to 4.5-points in the market. The total’s also drawing some attention as it’s already been bet down four points from the opening number of 214.5.

