2021-22 NBA 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Odds Update: Evan Mobley Rises To The Top

With roughly 25% of the games played in the NBA season, this is the perfect time to reassess the Rookie of the Year award market. Before the season, I highlighted six players that still offered some value to win the prize so let’s take a moment to review how those selections stack up thus far. Note that I previously gave each player a buy, hold, or pass recommendation based on their chances, so we’ll compare their preseason odds to the current odds on the market, update our recommendations where needed, and scour the market for any new players to add to our portfolio.

Notable Line Movements

Jalen Green +210 to +650

Cade Cunningham +300 to +260

Jalen Suggs +700 to +6000

Josh Giddey + 1600 to +1500

James Bouknight +2500 to +10000

Nah’Shon Hyland +7000 to +6000

Jalen Green +650

Recommendation: Hold

When you watch some of these rookies perform, it just tells you how difficult the NBA is. Through 18 games, Green’s averaging 14 points which is a bit of a drop-off from what we saw from him in the G-League (17.9) and during summer league (20.3). Consistency’s been a problem for him at times, as the great players in this league rarely ever fail to score double-digits in a game. Green’s already had seven games in which he scored fewer than 10 points, and that’s hurting his season average. We still have to remember that he’s only 19 years old. It doesn’t help that the Rockets have also been awful this season with the second-worst record in the league at 5-16. However, to their credit, they’re currently on a four-game winning streak, but Green’s missed the past three games due to a hamstring injury. It’ll be interesting if he relaxes a bit more should John Wall return to the court for the Rockets. You almost get the sense that Green’s trying to do too much, as I’m not sure his perimeter game is there yet at the NBA level. He’s shooting just 27.8% from behind the arc. It’ll take some time for him to grow into his game, but it’s understandable why his odds have gotten longer since the start of the season.

Cade Cunningham +260

Recommendation: Hold

I was worried that a lack of quality on the Pistons roster would impact Cunningham’s chances, so I can’t now turn around and back him even though he’s currently the favorite to win the award. Cunningham always felt like a safe pick because he arguably was a complete player coming out of the draft considering his ability to handle the basketball at six feet, six inches. His skills have already translated well in the NBA as he’s filling up the stat sheet with 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. However, his Player Efficiency Rating (PER) is only 10.46, and he’s been unable to elevate the team with his play, given that Detroit has the worst record in the league at 4-17. I’ll be adding another player to my portfolio that I think offers an even better chance to win the award at slightly longer odds.

Jalen Suggs +6000

Recommendation: Pass

It’s been a decent showing for Suggs in his rookie year as he’s averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. However, that won’t be good enough to win the award against the crop of competitors this year. Suggs is currently set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured thumb in Monday’s 101-96 loss to the 76ers. This is an easy pass for me.

Josh Giddey +1500

Recommendation: Hold

At times Giddey gives me visions of Luka Dončić because I love to see international players come over and have success in the league. The Aussie’s done a solid job with an average of 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. His 13.27 PER is higher than Green and Cunningham, so I’m surprised to see only a slight dip in his odds. This was one of my favorite picks before the season, but some other players have risen up the ladder, making it even more challenging for Giddey to get his notoriety. Overall, he’s a solid player, and while I expect him to have a bright future, I won’t be running to the betting window to add to my position.

James Bouknight +10000

Recommendation: Pass

At 13-11, the Charlotte Hornets likely have their sights set on something more than the playoff play-in tournament. That’s about the only reason I can come up with to explain why Bouknight’s only played in seven games with an average of 1.7 minutes. This is the same player who averaged 15.8 points in 23.8 minutes during four preseason games but is now frozen out of the rotation. Something seems off here with the 11th overall pick in the draft, and with his odds lengthening to +10000, I think it’s fair to say that his ROY chances have passed.

Nah’Shon Hyland +6000

Recommendation: Pass

Hyland is a good player on a team that could certainly use his minutes, but this is another situation where other players are in contention who are doing more than him at the moment. The former VCU product has yet to start a game this season, but he’s averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15.8 minutes per game. His 15.15 PER is also higher than some of the more prominent names vying for ROY. This is a player with immense ability, given that he averaged 15.2 points with 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds while playing 27.8 minutes per game during the preseason. However, not being a regular starter will ultimately work against him in winning the award.

New Addition

Evan Mobley +290

Recommendation: Buy

Mobley was around +800 to win the ROY at the start of the season. My research showed that the award had been dominated by ball handlers of late, with each of the last five winners playing the guard position. As a result, I focused primarily on guards, which meant Mobley ended up on the cutting room floor. However, it’s now clear that the top two players in the draft, Cunningham and Green, are on horrific teams with the two worst records in the league. That immediately elevates Mobley’s chances, given that he’s playing on a Cavaliers team that’s currently tied for the sixth-best record (12-10) in the Eastern Conference. Mobley’s done his part with 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. That’s as complete as a stat line you’re going to see from any rookie in this draft class. His 17.14 PER is also the highest I’ve come across with the rookies. When you combine his play with Cleveland’s chances of reaching the postseason, I’m surprised it’s Cunningham and not Mobley with the shortest odds on the board.