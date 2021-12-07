2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player Award Odds Update: Miles Bridges the New Favorite

The Most Improved Player award can be a predictor of future stardom. It’s been won by plenty of players who would go on to make All-Star teams, including Kevin Love, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler. It was also won by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who followed that up with two MVPs and an NBA championship.

There has been plenty of movement in this market through approximately the first quarter of the year. Let’s dive into the updated odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

This award has featured some significant turnover since the start of the year. Out of the preseason top 10 on FanDuel Sportsbook, only three remain in the top 10. Michael Porter Jr. entered the year as a +1000 favorite, but he’s been shut down for the rest of the year.

Bridges has jumped to the top of the leaderboard thanks to his outstanding start to the year. The Hornets currently occupy the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, and Bridges leads the team with an average of 20.4 points per game. His production did dip a bit during November, but he’s bounced back with two strong games to start December. Ball and Terry Rozier are currently out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols, and Bridges should continue to pile up big games in their absence.

Still, this is far from a runaway. Morant and Murray are also putting together excellent seasons, and both players should garner support.

Morant is the best player on a Grizzlies squad that has exceeded expectations. He’s averaging a career-best 24.1 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range. Unlike Bridges, Morant is also a major contributor in the peripheral categories, averaging 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. Morant is currently sidelined with a knee injury but recently resumed non-contact basketball activity. He should be back shortly, and I would personally have him as the favorite.

The Spurs have started a rebuild, and they’ve handed the keys of their offense to Murray. He’s been a fantasy superstar, averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, but the Spurs’ lack of team success will ultimately hurt him. They’re just 8-13 to start the year, putting them in just 12th place in the Western Conference. A winning record isn’t required to take home this award, but it is preferred.

Edwards is sixth on the leaderboard currently, and he’s also off to a solid start. He’s shooting the ball slightly better from the field and 3-point range than he did during his rookie season, and he’s averaged 22.0 points per game. Edwards also ranks third on the team in assists and rebounds per game, so he’s done more than just score the ball. He’s still live, with nearly 75% of the season still yet to be played.

Finally, Garland stands out as someone providing excellent value at +3000. He got off to a slower start than some of the other contenders this season, but he has a chance to move up the leaderboard quickly. The Cavaliers lost Collin Sexton to a season-ending injury, so Garland should be the team’s primary ball-handler moving forward. He’s averaged 22.6 points and 6.9 assists per game in the 13 games since Sexton’s injury, and he’s also shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. The Cavaliers have been much better than expected this season, and if they stay in it down the stretch, I expect Garland to be in the conversation.

