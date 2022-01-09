2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Update: Cavs’ Evan Mobley Is Still On Top

We’re halfway through the season, so this is an excellent spot to revisit the Rookie of the Year (ROY) futures market. Before the season, I highlighted six players I thought offered some value to win the prize, so let’s take a moment to review how those selections stack up thus far. Before we begin, I previously gave each player a buy, hold, or pass recommendation based on their chances. Therefore, we’ll compare their preseason odds to the current odds on the market, update our recommendations where needed, and scour the market for any new players to add to our portfolio.

Notable Line Movements

Jalen Green +210 to +2300

Cade Cunningham +300 to +550

Jalen Suggs +700 to +10000

Josh Giddey + 1600 to +1900

James Bouknight +2500 to +10000

Bones Hyland +7000 to +10000

New Addition

Evan Mobley +800 to -125

Jalen Green +2300

Recommendation: Hold

I suspect that Green’s odds have worsened because he’s played in just 24 of 39 of Houston’s games this season. However, if we compare his stats to all the other rookies, Green ranks second in points per game (15.6). I am surprised that Green’s Player Efficiency Rating (PER) is relatively low at 10.43. And if you’re a ROY voter, you might factor in Houston’s 11-28 record, which would also work against Green. Houston’s already had a 15-game losing streak earlier in the season and recently an eight-game losing streak. When you combine Green’s lack of games with Houston’s poor record, I’d have to think that Green would have quite a bit of work to get back in the race.

Cade Cunningham +550

Recommendation: Hold

Cunningham and Green were the top two picks in the draft, yet both players have had their ROY odds worsen since the start of the season. Cunningham ranks third among rookies in scoring with 15.4 points per game. He’s also second in assists (5.3) and fourth in rebounds (6.0). Defensively, he’s first among rookies with 1.4 seals and eighth with 0.6 blocks per game. There definitely should be some concern if his odds are worsening with those numbers. Each year, it seems that voters are factoring in team records more and more. That’s problematic for Cunningham as he’s on a team with the second-worst record in the league (7-30). However, I think it’s a bit harsh to downgrade Cade because he’s on a lesser team. If this number gets somewhere around 8-to-1 or higher, I think it’d be worth a flyer.

Jalen Suggs +10000

Recommendation: Pass

Suggs started every game he’s appeared in for the Magic this season. The problem is that he’s only been in 21 of Orlando’s 39 games thus far. The Gonzaga product’s numbers are decent given his 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. However, Suggs hasn’t played since Nov. 29 as he’s dealing with a fractured thumb on his shooting hand. Frankly, I’m surprised his odds aren’t higher than +10000. This is an easy pass for me.

Josh Giddey +1900

Recommendation: Hold

Like the first four rookies on this list, Giddey’s odds have also worsened. That’s a surprise considering that the do-it-all Australian averages 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. For the voters of the ROY award who factor in the team’s win-loss record, Oklahoma City is just two games out of a playoff play-in seed. You could easily make the argument that Giddey’s been even more valuable for his team than Cunningham (12.14 PER) given his 13.19 PER. This number is too high at +1900, and while there is some value at the current price, I don’t think the voters are intelligent enough to think outside the box with Giddey.

James Bouknight +10000

Recommendation: Pass

Bouknight is the pick that I’m probably disappointed in the most. What’s unfortunate is that I don’t think he’s necessarily done anything wrong in terms of performance. He’s simply not getting any minutes on the court. It’s not often you draft a player with the 11th pick, and he only plays 8.2 minutes per game. That’s why the former Connecticut product averages just 3.6 points per game. In a December home game against the Kings, Bouknight played 26 minutes and dropped 24 points. He also shot 75% from behind the three-point line on 6-of-8 shooting. I don’t know how a player like that can’t help your offense. Although the Charlotte Hornets might view themselves as a team that’s ready to win now, they’re only eighth in the Eastern Conference, which means they could be right back in another playoff play-in game like last season. Again, Bouknight’s odds should be even longer than +10000 as he has no chance to win this award.

Bones Hyland +10000

Recommendation: Pass

Hyland was always going to be a longshot. Although he was a bit unknown in that he played at a mid-major school in VCU, he showed plenty of potential before the season. Hyland averaged 19.8 points during the summer league, which put him second among all rookies. He followed that up by averaging 15.2 points with 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds during the preseason while playing 27.8 minutes per game. Those numbers haven’t entirely translated to the regular season, where he’s averaging 8.2 points and 1.6 assists in 17.2 minutes per game. That won’t be nearly enough to win the award against this crop of players.

Evan Mobley +290

Recommendation: Hold

Once I saw my options dwindling with the initial pool of players I selected, I surveyed the landscape and determined that Mobley probably had an inside track to winning the award. Not only is the USC product putting up impressive numbers with 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, but he’s also benefiting from a Cavaliers team that’s currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Mobley ranks second among all rookies with a 16.61 PER. The player ahead of Mobley is the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes (16.67).

Barnes is averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He is also right behind Mobley on the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board, available at +380. However, Toronto trails Cleveland in the conference by 1.5 games. For Mobley to win this award, the Cavaliers will need to stay ahead of the Raptors in the conference. Otherwise, I can see Barnes sneaking in through the back door.

This is certainly not the time to add to your position with Mobley. It’ll be interesting to see where both players sit when we look at this again in February. I’d recommend a hold if you have any Mobley tickets at the moment. However, be sure to keep a close eye on the win-loss records of both teams because if the Raptors close in on the Cavaliers, the value will undoubtedly be on Barnes.