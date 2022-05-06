2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Suns Reclaim The Throne

Overview

The NBA’s Postseason has been as entertaining as ever, with the second round now in full swing. As the games march on, let’s have a look at the league’s power rankings courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 10 (Based on FanDuel NBA Finals Odds)

1) Phoenix Suns (+200)

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are healthy, which is bad news for the rest of the remaining playoff teams. Opening round struggles seem like a distant memory.

Lead Series 2-0; Up Next: Game 3 @ Dallas (Friday)

2) Golden State Warriors (+320)

Jordan Poole’s ascension has made the Dubs even more dangerous. Important games coming up at home in their series with the upset-minded Grizz.

Series Tied 1-1; Up Next: Game 3 vs. Memphis (Saturday)

3) Miami Heat (+450)

Kyle Lowry’s return is imminent – an obvious boost to a team that has still managed to win four straight playoff games without his services, as they’ve made light work of the Joel Embiid-less Sixers through two games.

Lead Series 2-0; Up Next: Game 3 @ Philadelphia (Friday)

4) Boston Celtics (+500)

Rebounded nicely from Sunday’s Game 1 loss, the C’s routed Milwaukee 109-86 despite the absence of Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart (thigh). Currently listed as probable, Smart should be back out there for Game 3.

Series Tied 1-1; Up Next: Game 3 @ Milwaukee (Saturday)

5) Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

Disappointing showing against the Celts in Game 2, but still managed to steal home court. Always a chance when the Greek Freak is on the floor.

Series Tied 1-1; Up Next: Game 3 vs. Boston (Saturday)

6) Memphis Grizzlies (+1900)

Earned a much-needed Game 2 victory over Golden State on Tuesday. Ja Morant has entered the superstar stratosphere, but Dillon Brooks’s suspension hurts their outlook for Game 3.

Series Tied 1-1; Up Next: Game 3 @ Golden State (Saturday)

7) Philadelphia 76ers (+4200)

There is a slight ray of hope that Embiid (face) returns for Game 3 against Miami. Philly clearly needs him, having lost the first two games of the series by a combined 30 points without their MVP.

Trail Series 2-0; Up Next: Game 3 vs. Miami (Friday)

8) Dallas Mavericks (+5500)

Far too reliant on Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have looked overmatched through two games against the NBA’s best Suns.

Trail Series 2-0; Up Next: Game 3 vs. Phoenix (Friday)