2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Warriors In Familiar Territory

The 2022 NBA Finals matchup is nearly set, with the Golden State Warriors awaiting the winner of the Boston Celtics/Miami Heat series. As those teams prepare for Friday’s pivotal Game 6, let us have a look at the current power rankings, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 10 (Based on FanDuel NBA Finals Odds)

1) Golden State Warriors (-160)

Golden State made quick work of the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals, eliminating Dallas in five games to earn a shot at yet another Larry O’Brien Trophy. Boasting perhaps the league’s deepest roster with seemingly no weaknesses to speak of, the Warriors are rightful title favorites.

Up Next: NBA Finals Game 1 vs. winner of Boston/Miami (TBD)

2) Boston Celtics (+140)

Suffocating defense and timely offense have the Celtics one win away from their first Finals appearance since 2010. Boston’s victories over Miami have all been by double digits, and the C’s will once again have the advantage of a raucous TD Garden crowd as they look to put the Heat on ice Friday night.

Lead Series 3-2; Up Next: Game 6 vs. Miami (Friday)

3) Miami Heat (+3000)

Marred in a miserable offensive slump, the Heat are going to need all hands on deck if they want to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 back in Miami. It won’t be easy with Jimmy Butler playing at far less than 100% and Tyler Herro likely to miss another game with his groin injury. The end could very well be near.

Trail Series 3-2; Up Next: Game 6 @ Boston (Friday)