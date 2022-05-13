2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns Continue Game of Musical Chairs
Paul Connor
With the second round of the NBA Postseason winding down, it’s time for another weekly look at the league’s power rankings courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Top 10 (Based on FanDuel NBA Finals Odds)
1) Golden State Warriors (+210)
The Warriors claim this week’s top spot, despite coming off one of the worst playoff performances in the Steve Kerr era – a 134-95 drubbing in Game 5 at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State will look to close things out again in San Francisco, where the Dubs are 5-0 in their last five playoff games.
Lead Series 3-2; Up Next: Game 6 vs. Memphis (Friday)
2) Phoenix Suns (+310)
No. 1 in last week’s rankings, Phoenix finds itself holding the No. 2 slot after failing to close out the Mavs on Thursday, setting up the first Game 7 of this year’s postseason. Fortunately for the Suns, they’ll be on their home floor, where they have yet to lose in the series.
Series Tied 3-3; Up Next: Game 7 vs. Dallas (Sunday)
3) Miami Heat (+380)
The first team to win its second-round series, the Miami Heat hold firm at No. 3. After dropping Games 3 and 4 in Philly, Miami responded well, winning the final two to advance to its second Eastern Conference Finals in three years.
Up Next: Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals vs. Winner of BOS/MIL (TBD)
4) Milwaukee Bucks (+400)
Up one spot, the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from advancing to their second straight Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to look like the best player on the planet, averaging 33.6 points and 7.0 assists against Boston’s No.1 ranked defense.
Lead Series 3-2; Up Next: Game 6 vs. Boston (Friday)
5) Boston Celtics (+1000)
It was the Celtics’ turn to blow their own fourth-quarter lead, as Boston now finds itself on the brink of elimination after falling 110-107 in Game 5. The C’s will head out on the road where they split Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee.
Trail Series 3-2; Up Next: Game 6 @ Milwaukee (Friday)
6) Dallas Mavericks (+2100)
After falling behind 2-0 in their series against Phoenix, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have shown no quit en route to forcing a deciding Game 7. Working against Dallas is its performance on the road, where the Mavs have dropped all three games at Footprint Center by an average margin of 19 points.
Series Tied 3-3; Up Next: Game 7 @ Phoenix (Sunday)
7) Memphis Grizzlies (+4900)
The Grizzlies managed to stave off elimination at home on the heels of a franchise-playoff record 134 points – without Ja Morant, no less. Can they pull off another shocker on the road and force a deciding Game 7? We shall see – current pricing would argue no.
Trail Series 3-2; Up Next: Game 6 @ Golden State (Friday)
