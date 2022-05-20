2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Warriors Team to Beat

The NBA Playoffs are down to four teams, as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals are in full swing. With that said, here’s another weekly look at the league’s current power rankings courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 10 (Based on FanDuel NBA Finals Odds)

1) Golden State Warriors (+100)

Dominated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals 112-87. Healthy as they have been all season, the Dubs are clear title favorites.

Lead Series 1-0; Up Next: Game 2 vs. Dallas (Friday)

2) Boston Celtics (+185)

Returns of Al Horford and Marcus Smart helped the C’s rebound from Game 1’s defeat, downing Miami 127-102 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals and stealing home court. TD Garden crowd will be rocking for Game 3.

Series Tied 1-1; Up Next: Game 3 vs. Miami (Saturday)

3) Miami Heat (+550)

Jimmy Butler continues to look for help in the scoring department, as fellow star Bam Adebayo has been non-existent through the first two games of the series, averaging 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry has yet to make his series debut due to an ongoing hamstring strain.

Series Tied 1-1; Up Next: Game 3 @ Boston (Saturday)

4) Dallas Mavericks (+1100)

Luka Doncic had one of the worst playoff performances of his career as the Mavs were routed by Golden State in Game 1. If Doncic fails to perform at an elite level night in and night out, it will be very tough for Dallas to compete.

Trail Series 1-0; Up Next: Game 2 vs. Golden State (Friday)