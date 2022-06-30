2022 NBA Free Agency Primer

We are hours away from the start of one of the highlights of the NBA offseason – the opening of the league’s free agency period!
Several marquee names highlight this year’s class, scheduled to get underway Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET. Who are some of those names, you ask? Well, let’s find out!
Current Unrestricted Free Agents
Per NBA.com, an unrestricted free agent (UFA) is “Free to sign with any team. Once they sign, they are a part of that new team.”
Notable Unrestricted Free Agents:
Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, James Harden, Jalen Brunson, John Wall, Jusuf Nurkic, Bobby Portis, Ricky Rubio, Dennis Schröder, Carmelo Anthony, Tyus Jones, Patty Mills, P.J. Tucker, Bruce Brown, Victor Oladipo, Andre Drummond.
Contrary to UFAs, a restricted free agent, according to NBA.com, “Can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching the terms of that offer. The original team is said to have the ‘right of first refusal.'”
Notable Restricted Free Agents:
Deandre Ayton, Miles Bridges, Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Mo Bamba, Lu Dort.
Deandre Ayton, who is searching for a max contract, is the most intriguing case of this group, with previous reports stating he is likely ready to move on from the Suns organization. However, with teams around the league seemingly unwilling to offer him a max deal, the 24-year-old could wind up back in Phoenix if the money is to his liking.
Which Teams Have the Most Cap Space?
Roughly five teams project to have significant cap room – Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and the Knicks. That said, look for these clubs to be among the more active as they attempt to reshape their rosters for what will hopefully be future success.
