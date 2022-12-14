2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection.

One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to develop an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.

This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections.

Seeds Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded) 1-seeds (1-4) UConn (1/Big East), Houston (2/AAC), Tennessee (3/SEC), Purdue (4/Big Ten) 2-seeds (5-8) Texas (5/Big 12), Kentucky (6/SEC), Kansas (7/Big 12), UCLA (8/PAC-12) 3-seeds (9-12) Virginia (9/ACC), Alabama (10/SEC), Gonzaga (11/WCC), Arizona (12/PAC-12) 4-seeds (13-16) Duke (13/ACC), Arkansas (14/SEC), Baylor (15/Big 12), Indiana (16/Big Ten) 5-seeds (17-20) Maryland (17/Big Ten), Auburn (18/SEC), Ohio State (19/Big Ten), Saint Mary’s (20/WCC) 6-seeds (21-24) Illinois (21/Big Ten), Mississippi St. (22/SEC), WVU (23/Big 12), Iowa (24/Big Ten) 7-seeds (25-28) UNC (25/ACC), Memphis (26/AAC), San Diego State (27/MWC), Creighton (28/Big East) 8-seeds (29-32) VA Tech (29/ACC), Xavier (30/Big East), Marquette (31/Big East), Rutgers (32/Big Ten)

9-seeds (33-36) Penn St. (33/Big Ten), Texas Tech (34/Big 12), Wisconsin (35/Big Ten), Oklahoma (36/Big 12) 10-seeds (37-40) OK State (37/Big 12), Arizona St. (38/PAC-12), Oregon (39/PAC-12), Mich. St. (40/Big Ten) 11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game Utah St. (41/MWC), UAB (47/CUSA), Iona (58/MAAC), Utah (42/PAC-12), Miami (FL) 43/ACC) 12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games Saint Louis (61/A10), Kent State (64/MAC), James Madison (76/SB), Michigan (44/Big Ten), TCU (45/Big 12) 13-seeds (51-54) Yale (80/Ivy), Furman (83/Southern), Oral Roberts (87/Summit), UC-Irvine (89/Big West) 14-seeds (55-58) Drake (92/Missouri Valley), Sam Houston State (94/WAC), Charleston (97/CAA), Liberty (101/ASUN) 15-seeds (59-62) Colgate (114/Patriot), UMass-Lowell (118/AE), Montana State (149/Big Sky), Youngstown State (150/Horizon) 16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games Longwood (161/Big South), Norfolk State (186/MEAC), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (197/Southland), SIU-Edwardsville (213/Ohio Valley), Grambling State (236/SWAC), Wagner (267/NEC)

The number one seeds would be UConn, Houston, Tennessee, and Purdue. The Connecticut Huskies are the new overall number-one seed in this field, and the Purdue Boilermakers slide up one seed line this week. The Big Ten still leads the field in selections, with 11 of the league’s 14 teams making this hypothetical “Big Dance.” Iona is a team on the rise as they jumped up nearly 30 positions from the mid-80s to 58. The SEC lands five teams in the top 18 selections but only one additional team in the entire field (Mississippi State), so as of now, the conference appears to be quite top-heavy.

This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.