76ers Are Exploring Trade Options With Tobias Harris & Matisse Thybulle
joecervenka
The Philadelphia 76ers may look very different when they take the court next season. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are exploring trade possibilities with several regular rotation players.
In addition to Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, and the team’s 23rd overall pick could all be in play this offseason.
Harris is the most impactful offensive player on the list. The former Detroit Piston put up 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 three-pointers per game last season.
Thybulle is one of the best defensive players on Philadelphia’s roster. The 25-year-old has spent his entire three-year career with the Sixers after being selected 19th overall by the Boston Celtics. Thybulle led the team with 1.7 steals per game and was second to only Joel Embiid with 1.1 blocks per game last season.
While you will have to wait until next season to bet on the Sixers, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered for the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics are -4 point home favorites when they host the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 tomorrow night.
