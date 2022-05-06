76ers C Joel Embiid Might Play Game 3 Against The Heat
David.Connelly1
Overview
There are reports of “optimism” surrounding the availability of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Friday night, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently.
Shams put it best by calling this “one of the great play-through-pain efforts recently.” Despite a recent concussion, an orbital fracture, and a torn ligament in his thumb, Embiid seems desperate to get back on the court as the Sixers face a crucial Game 3.
Philadelphia needs to win to avoid going down 3-0 in its series against the Heat. Embiid remains listed as doubtful, but a fitted mask and reports of optimism make this feel a lot more like a questionable designation than anything else.
Embiid has averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in six playoff games this postseason. If he cannot play, expect DeAndre Jordan to get the start at center.
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently one-point underdogs against the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Friday, with the total set at 210, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
