76ers-Clippers Preview: Embiid-Harden Coming Together

We’re staying up late on the east coast to watch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Clippers in what should be an excellent inter-conference matchup. The Sixers are amidst a west coast road trip and are coming off back-to-back one-point victories over the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

They have won seven of their last nine and are half a game back from the second seed in the East. LA has fallen to 23-22, losing seven of their last nine as injuries have been the storyline of their season. They could be getting Paul George back tonight after he missed the previous five games.

76ers @ Clippers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

The Sixers are the most slept-on team in the league. Maybe it’s from the fatigue of their past postseason flameouts, but this team is becoming a force. Joel Embiid is nothing short of sensational. Averaging north of 33 points per game, he’s the most dominant force in the paint since MVP Shaq.

James Harden is putting up 22 and 11, leading the league in assists (when he plays enough to qualify), and his partnership with Embiid has become a sight to behold. Unlike past seasons, they have depth and shooters. Despite the strong Eastern Conference, the Sixers cannot be ignored.

76ers @ Clippers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) | Clippers +1.5 (-110)

76ers -1.5 (-110) | Clippers +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: 76ers (-120) | Clippers (+102)

76ers (-120) | Clippers (+102) Total: Over 223 (-110) | Under 223 (-110)

Enough with the Sixers’ love affair. Many believe the Clippers have all the pieces to be championship contenders. The thing is, the parts are far from assembled right now. John Wall is out for a few weeks, George has missed games, and Kawhi Leonard’s availability is unreliable.

Filling in for its stars, LA’s depth has underwhelmed. The Sixers are the far superior team right now and already beat a fully loaded Clippers team in late December, led by 44 points from Embiid. We’re comfortable laying the point and a hook here with the Sixers.

76ers @ Clippers Player Props on FanDuel

Joel Embiid OVER 32.5 Points (-108)

James Harden OVER 10.5 Assists (-113) | OVER 2.5 Threes (+100)

Joel Embiid 30+ Points & James Harden 10+ Assists (+116)

We’re riding solely with Sixers props tonight as George’s uncertain status and LA’s recent inconsistency have us weary of some of their props. The Sixers have been much more reliable and easier to evaluate.

We’re not one to question Vegas, but Embiid’s line is a point low. The All-Star averages 33.4 points and has eclipsed this mark in seven of his last ten games. His 44-point performance against the Clippers last month shows that Ivica Zubac is no opposition in the paint. Play his OVER.

Harden has had 11-plus assists in six straight games. In that game against the Clippers, Harden set a career-high and tied the Sixers’ team record for assists in a single game with 21. At plus money, play his OVER. Harden has averaged nine three attempts per game over the last three games and gone over 2.5 threes in 18 of 28 games this season (64%). Play this OVER as well.

Allow me to share my favorite NBA play with the rest of the SportsGrid community. We have a parlay that is worth playing regularly with the Sixers. Since December 1, Embiid has reached 30 points in 83% of his games, and Harden has dished out double-digit assists in 68% of his.