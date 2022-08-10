76ers Interested in Acquiring Kevin Durant

It looks like you can add Philadelphia as another possible landing spot for disgruntled Brooklyn Nets employee Kevin Durant.
According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, “high-ranking members of the Sixers” are very interested in having trade talks with Brooklyn. While it’s not exactly clear what “high-ranking” means and if Begley is referring to executives or players with clout like Joel Embiid but Philly is on Durant’s A-OK list.
While the 76ers don’t have the draft picks, they do have an interesting package of NBA-ready players they could dangle. Former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey is only 21 years old and should only improve as he enters his third NBA season. Maxey had personal bests across the board last year as a major component of Philly’s starting lineup.
Tobias Harris is a proven veteran who can score efficiently, rebound, and shoot the three. Harris put up over 17 points a game last year and, along with Maxey, were Philly’s B options after Embiid.
Is a reunion with James Harden in the cards to create a Big Three of Durant, The Beard, and Embiid? It seems like a bit of a stretch but stay tuned.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Brooklyn and Philly knotted at +1500 on the NBA title futures board, although a KD deal to the Sixers would put them near or at the top.
