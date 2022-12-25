76ers' James Harden Considering Reunion with the Rockets
Grant White
A rolling stone gathers no moss, they say. And don’t confuse James Harden’s beard for the flowerless plant.
After a three-year hiatus, the three-time scoring champ and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard is considering a reunion with one of his former clubs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden could return to the Houston Rockets if he cannot secure an extension with the Sixers.
ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/ZqJGIL1ZeP
