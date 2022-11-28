76ers Star C Joel Embiid (Foot) Questionable for Monday vs. Hawks

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has missed the past four games due to a midfoot sprain suffered on November 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia was 3-1 over that stretch.

The 28-year-old was on an absolute tear before the injury, averaging a ridiculous 41.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 1.8 steals in his last four games.

When he does make his return to the court, Embiid will continue to be relied on heavily for a Sixers team that is currently without James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture).

In other Philadelphia injury news, forward P.J. Tucker is listed as probable. Tucker left Sunday’s game versus the Orlando Magic due to an ankle injury but should be good to go in the second night of a back-to-back.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Sixers as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -118 on the moneyline.