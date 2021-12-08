76ers’ Tyrese Maxey A Game-Time Decision

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 76ers will use the pre-game shootaround to assess the status of their second-year guard, Tyrese Maxey.

The plan is for Tyrese Maxey to play tonight, but the #Sixers will see how he feels during shootaround and leading up to the matchup against the #Hornets. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 8, 2021

Maxey is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness that kept him out of Monday’s game against the Hornets. The Kentucky product has more than doubled his scoring to 17.2 points per game after averaging eight points in his rookie season. He’s more than benefited from an increase in playing time with Ben Simmons yet to return to the team.

Philadelphia’s in the Queen City to take on the Hornets as a six-point favorite. Sharp bettors are backing the road team as the 76ers are 5-1-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven meetings in Charlotte and 10-4-1 (ATS) in the previous 15 meetings overall.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.