76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Clears COVID Protocols

Sixers reporter Lauren Rosen announces that Tyrese Maxey is out of COVID protocols and rejoined the team for Wednesday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Some good @sixers news: Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed have cleared health and safety protocols. Both are at shootaround and are available tonight. 😁 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 12, 2022

Maxey previously played for the 76ers on Dec. 30 and missed the team’s next four games. The good news is Philadelphia went 4-0 during that stretch and won each game by double digits. It’s worth noting that those games were against the Rockets, Spurs, and Magic, who are all at least ten games under .500.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia’s currently as high as a 5.5-point favorite, and sharp bettors aren’t hesitating to lay the points with the home team. As for the total, we’re also seeing some action on the under, which is down to 225 after opening at 226.5. Keep in mind that the total is 6-0 to the under when Charlotte is coming off an ATS win. The total is also 7-1 to the under in Charlotte’s previous eight games after scoring 100 points.

