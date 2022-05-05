76ers Will Not Have Joel Embiid Friday vs. Heat

Joel Embiid will miss his third straight playoff game as the 76ers series with the Miami Heat shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday night. The Athletic’s Shams Charania delivered the bad news for Philly fans late this afternoon.
76ers are listing All-Star Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 vs. Heat on Friday.
There was “real optimism” that the MVP candidate would be good to go for the home team’s must-win game at Wells Fargo Center, but like the Sixers’ NBA title hopes, optimism is fading fast.
While the team has hopes for an Embiid return for Game 4, being reported out a day before a potential series shifting contest does not bode well for the reality of his recovery. Should the 76ers fall behind 0-3, it would be a shocker to see the dominant center suit up against this season.
The point spread has already shifted four points on FanDuel Sportsbook. Philadelphia opened as -1 point favorites and now find themselves as +3-point home dogs. The moneyline has moved as well, as Philly now sits at +124 after opening at -109.
