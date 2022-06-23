A Timeline Of Odds On Jabari Smith To Go First Overall

The NBA Draft is hours from being underway, yet the drama is already here. The odds over at the FanDuel Sportsbook continue to bounce around based on news, rumor, and plenty of betting handle. As we prepare for one of the most exciting times of the NBA offseason, here is a timeline of how odds have shifted throughout the week for Jabari Smith to go number one overall.

Monday, June 6th (-600)

Jabari Smith opens at -600 to go first overall. The forward put on a solid showing at the NCAA Tournament and after some offseason recognition, he is the heavy favorite to go first off the board.

Tuesday, June 21st (-105)

Movement in the market saw Smith fall to as low as -105 at midday just two days prior to the draft. Top prospect and former Duke forward Paolo Banchero has suddenly shifted from +2000 to +200 at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wednesday, June 22nd (-600)

The Auburn standout widens the gap yet again on the rest of the field and returns to his original pricing of -600. Banchero has fallen to +440 and all signs point towards Smith heading to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Thursday, June 23rd (-10000) -> (-280)

Things began to get very weird early Thursday morning. Massive overnight steam sent Banchero from +440 all the way to -210 to be the first overall pick while Smith appeared as high as +155, the first time in the market’s short history where Smith was no longer the favorite. It didn’t last long. A tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski at 8:41 a.m. stated that the top three order of Smith, Banchero, and Chet Holmgren was “increasingly firm,” per sources.

Smith was heightened to -10000 following the news while Banchero bottomed out at +1000. Since then, Banchero bettors have struck again as he currently sits at +200 and Smith has shrunk to -280.

NBA Draft Betting Odds

