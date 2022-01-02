Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers Active vs. Rockets

A sore left hamstring has kept Aaron Gordon out of the lineup for the past 10 days, but no longer. Joel Rush confirmed that Gordon, along with Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar, would be active for the Denver Nuggets against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

#Nuggets confirm that all 3 of Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar will be active for tonight's game. https://t.co/0r9yAIPFhc — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 2, 2022

Gordon’s return to the lineup offers the Nuggets some much-needed relief. The 26-year-old will slot back into his small forward role, allowing Will Barton to move into a guard role against the Rockets.

Rivers hasn’t missed any time but was questionable leading up to Saturday night’s affair. The veteran guard is dealing with a thumb injury but is healthy enough to play. Rivers could get his sixth start of the season, starting next to Barton in the backcourt.

After hours slates remain at FanDuel, where Gordon has a $5,000 salary and Rivers has a $4,100 salary.

The Nuggets have won two in a row and three of their past five. They can extend that run against the Rockets, who have dropped six in a row.