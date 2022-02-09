Achilles Injury Will Keep Malcolm Brogdon Out for 11th Straight Game

There was hope that Malcolm Brogdon would return to action on Tuesday night; however, the Achilles injury that has kept him out since January 19 will leave him in civilian clothes once again against the Atlanta Hawks. That absence leaves the Indiana Pacers’ backcourt short on depth after the team made a pair of deals this week.

Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are OUT tonight, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) is IN. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 8, 2022

On Sunday, the Pacers dealt Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio and a trio of draft picks. On Tuesday, Indiana pulled the trigger on an even bigger deal, sending two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for several players, including Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers backcourt will eventually feature Haliburton and Brogdon. Still, until Haliburton joins the team and Brogdon’s injury heals, that should mean more court time for Keifer Sykes and Chris Duarte.

Indiana has been sliding over the past few weeks, losing seven of their previous 10 games. They face steep odds to snap out of the rut against the Hawks, currently priced as +13 longshots at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tip-off goes at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday night. The under could be the play here with so many injuries, and deadline deals keeping the Pace severely shorthanded on offense.