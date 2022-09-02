Adam Silver Salary: What is the NBA Commissioner's Salary?
Paul Connor
Since ascending to the throne of NBA Commissioner in 2014, Adam Silver has overseen the league’s continued growth, building its financial strength while expanding its global reach. Silver’s many accomplishments include the removal of Donald Sterling as Los Angeles Clippers owner, the Orlando Bubble, the play-in tournament, and efforts to combat issues related to social justice. His impact has earned him widespread recognition, including being named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and Fortune’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.
Adam Silver Salary: What is the NBA Commissioner’s Salary?
Silver earns an annual salary of $10 million, making him the third-highest paid Commissioner in the four major North American sports behind the NFL’s Roger Goodell ($63.9 million) and MLB’s Rob Manfred ($17.5 million).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.