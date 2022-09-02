Since ascending to the throne of NBA Commissioner in 2014, Adam Silver has overseen the league’s continued growth, building its financial strength while expanding its global reach. Silver’s many accomplishments include the removal of Donald Sterling as Los Angeles Clippers owner, the Orlando Bubble, the play-in tournament, and efforts to combat issues related to social justice. His impact has earned him widespread recognition, including being named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and Fortune’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Adam Silver Salary: What is the NBA Commissioner’s Salary?

Silver earns an annual salary of $10 million, making him the third-highest paid Commissioner in the four major North American sports behind the NFL’s Roger Goodell ($63.9 million) and MLB’s Rob Manfred ($17.5 million).