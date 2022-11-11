Antetokounmpo Out vs. Spurs Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game and the third contest in the past four when he does not suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks meeting with the Spurs in San Antonio.
Ironically it was with their superstar forward in the lineup that they dropped their first game of the season Monday in Atlanta. The Bucks won both games when Antetokounmpo did not suit up and will try and go 3-0 without their MVP candidate.
Giannis is putting together another spectacular season. The Greek Freak is fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 31.8 points per game to go along with the second-most rebounds at 12.2 a night. To round things out, Giannis is shooting over 54 percent from the field and averaging 5.3 assists per game.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucks as slight road dogs in San Antonio tonight. Milwaukee sits +2 (-106) on the spread and +112 on the moneyline. The total for this contest is set at 219.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.