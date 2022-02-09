Anthony Davis Starts vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers could be slow playing the impact Anthony Davis’s wrist injury has on his availability. The big man is again in the Lakers’ starting lineup as they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Ariza back into the starting 5 for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/0B24TAHhw1 — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) February 9, 2022

Davis continues to show up on the Lakers’ injury reports, but he’s been more dominant than usual over his recent outings. The first overall selection from the 2012 draft has played more than 36 minutes in four of his past five, scoring at least 27 points in each contest. Davis is averaging 29.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game over the five-game span, for an average of 60.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points per contest.

The Lakers staged a massive comeback last time out, erasing a 71-56 halftime deficit against the New York Knicks. Still, that was only their second win over their past six games, falling to ninth in the Western Conference.

Davis and company entered tonight’s matchup against the Bucks as +3.5 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Why not jump on some in-game live betting. As of 10:15 PM, ET the Lakers have some value as +200 moneyline home dogs, down by five.