Anthony Davis Will Miss Four Weeks With an MCL Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers have a hard time staying healthy this season, which will impact their starting lineup for at least the next four weeks. An MRI revealed that Anthony Davis has a sprained MCL and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

An MRI revealed a MCL sprain for Anthony Davis, the Lakers announced. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, the team says. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

Davis has been limited over the past couple of weeks, missing two of the Lakers’ previous four games. The former first-overall draft pick returned to action on Wednesday, playing two games before being forced out with the knee injury. Davis has been a meaningful contributor on both ends of the floor, leading the team in offensive and defensive win shares, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Lakers would normally turn to Dwight Howard with Davis out, but Howard is also unavailable while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That means we could see more DeAndre Jordan over the coming games.

Los Angeles is off on Saturday night but returns to action Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers listed as +4.5 underdogs against the 17-10 Bulls.