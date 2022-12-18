Anthony Davis Will Miss Multiple Weeks With a Foot Injury
Grant White
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to prepare for life without Anthony Davis for the next few weeks. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Davis is dealing with a right foot injury and will undergo further evaluation; however, the expectation is that the Lakers’ center will miss an extended period.
ESPN reporting with @mcten on Anthony Davis who's expected to miss multiple weeks with a right foot injury and still undergoing more evaluation on Sunday: https://t.co/KuyVvJC0Hy
Davis has been the Lakers’ best player this season. The eight-time All-Star leads the team in scoring and rebounding, resulting in a team-leading 5.0 Win Shares and 2.2 Value Over Replacement Player.
Thomas Bryant sits behind Davis on the Lakers’ depth chart and should be in the starting lineup until Davis returns. Bryant has appeared in 14 games this season, starting two, and is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in just over 15 minutes of court time.
Next up for the Lakers is a Sunday night date with the Washington Wizards, with LA going for their third win in four games. FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles lined as -4 home favorites, with the total set at 234.5.
