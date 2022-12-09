BETTING NBA
11:15 AM, December 9, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +7.5   -108   O 228.5   -110   +265  
 Current +7.5   -110   228.5   -110   +245  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -7.5   -112   U 228.5   -110   -330  
 Current -7.5   -110   228.5   -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. C  Clint Capela   11.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
3. PF  Jalen Johnson   4.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  AJ Griffin   9.6 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   10.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Jarrett Culver   5.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   24.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   9.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 NY +2.0 232.0 113-89
Mon, Dec 05 OKC -6.0 236.5 121-114
Fri, Dec 02 DEN +5.0 224.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 ORL -6.5 228.0 125-108
Mon, Nov 28 PHI +3.0 219.5 104-101

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 CHA -10.0 223.5 122-116
Sun, Dec 04 BOS +2.5 230.5 103-92
Fri, Dec 02 TOR -1.5 223.0 114-105
Wed, Nov 30 WAS -5.5 228.0 113-107
Mon, Nov 28 ORL -11.5 224.0 109-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off two or more days rest over their last 6 games