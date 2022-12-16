BETTING NBA
01:01 PM, December 16, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/16

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -1   -110   O 229.5   -110   -116  
 Current +1   -108   233.5   -112   +100  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +1   -110   U 229.5   -110   -102  
 Current -1   -112   233.5   -108   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   26.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  AJ Griffin   10.3 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. PF  Jalen Johnson   5.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   20.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   22.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   21.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   9.6 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   16.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Washington   15.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 ORL -3.5 226.5 135-124
Mon, Dec 12 MEM +9.5 220.5 128-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHI -3.5 235.5 123-122
Fri, Dec 09 BKN +7.5 233.0 120-116
Wed, Dec 07 NY +2.0 232.0 113-89

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 DET -4.5 229.5 141-134
Sun, Dec 11 PHI +10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 NY +3.0 224.5 121-102
Wed, Dec 07 BKN +10.0 223.5 122-116
Mon, Dec 05 LAC +6.5 218.0 119-117