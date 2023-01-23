BETTING NBA
12:43 PM, January 23, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23

Date: 01/23/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +1.5   -110   O 237.5   -110   +104  
 Current +1   -110   239.5   -110   -102  
Chicago Bulls  Open -1.5   -110   U 237.5   -110   -122  
 Current -1   -110   239.5   -110   -116  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.3 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.1 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.5 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   24.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 CHA -7.5 235.0 122-118
Fri, Jan 20 NY -3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 DAL +2.5 232.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 MIA -1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 TOR +7.5 232.0 114-103

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 DET -7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 GS +6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 OKC -4.5 233.0 124-110
Wed, Jan 11 WAS -1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 BOS +8.5 235.5 107-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2021/2022