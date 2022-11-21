BETTING NBA
12:36 PM, November 21, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +2.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   +118  
 Current +2.5   -106   226   -110   +116  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -2.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   -138  
 Current -2.5   -114   226   -110   -136  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   11.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   7.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   23.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   15.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   11.3 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Lamar Stevens   6.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 TOR -5.5 226.5 124-122
Wed, Nov 16 BOS -1.0 234.5 126-101
Mon, Nov 14 MIL +4.0 225.0 121-106
Sat, Nov 12 PHI +3.0 222.5 121-109
Thu, Nov 10 PHI -1.0 222.5 104-95

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 MIA -7.5 214.0 113-87
Fri, Nov 18 CHA -10.0 221.0 132-122
Wed, Nov 16 MIL +2.0 218.5 113-98
Sun, Nov 13 MIN -2.0 221.5 129-124
Fri, Nov 11 GS +2.5 233.0 106-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest