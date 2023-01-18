BETTING NBA
12:51 PM, January 18, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/18

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +3   -112   O 232.5   -110   +126  
 Current +3   -110   233.5   -110   +134  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -3   -108   U 232.5   -110   -148  
 Current -3   -110   233.5   -110   -158  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.1 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.8 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   18.3 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 MIA -1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 TOR +7.5 232.0 114-103
Fri, Jan 13 IND -4.0 239.0 113-111
Wed, Jan 11 MIL +4.0 228.5 114-105
Sun, Jan 08 LAC +2.5 234.0 112-108

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 POR +9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 POR +4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 LAL -2.5 236.5 119-115
Tue, Jan 10 LAC +0.5 223.5 113-101
Sun, Jan 08 OKC +4.0 227.0 120-109