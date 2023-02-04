BETTING NBA
12:13 PM, February 4, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +6   -110   O 235   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -110   233.5   -110   +194  
Denver Nuggets  Open -6   -110   U 235   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -110   233.5   -110   -235  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.0 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   19.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 UTA +1.0 242.0 115-108
Wed, Feb 01 PHO +1.0 232.0 132-100
Mon, Jan 30 POR +5.5 232.5 129-125
Sat, Jan 28 LAC -1.5 231.5 120-113
Wed, Jan 25 OKC -1.0 238.5 137-132

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 GS -6.0 236.0 134-117
Tue, Jan 31 NO -7.0 232.0 122-113
Sat, Jan 28 PHI +3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 MIL +12.5 227.5 107-99
Tue, Jan 24 NO -3.0 232.5 99-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 18-10 (.643) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 16-10 (.615) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 5-9 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 7-4 (.636) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 9-14 (.375) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 10-18 (.357) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 7-12 (.368) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-6 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 29-44 (.397) against the spread on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-8 (.250) against the spread at home off a win over their last 12 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 6-14 (.286) against the spread off a win over their last 21 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 7-15 (.304) against the spread at home off a win over their last 23 games