BETTING NBA
12:49 PM, January 2, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/02

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +2.5   -106   O 234   -110   +122  
 Current +2.5   -110   235.5   -110   +126  
Golden State Warriors  Open -2.5   -114   U 234   -110   -144  
 Current -2.5   -110   235.5   -110   -148  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SF  Andrew Wiggins   19.1 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. SG  Klay Thompson   19.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
5. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 LAL -6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 BKN +7.5 231.0 108-107
Tue, Dec 27 IND -1.5 238.0 129-114
Fri, Dec 23 DET -10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 CHI -5.0 235.5 110-108

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 POR +1.5 233.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 28 UTA +4.0 232.0 112-107
Tue, Dec 27 CHA -5.0 240.0 110-105
Sun, Dec 25 MEM +7.5 233.5 123-109
Wed, Dec 21 BKN +10.5 223.5 143-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021