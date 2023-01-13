BETTING NBA
11:59 AM, January 13, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -3   -110   O 228.5   -110   -148  
 Current -3   -112   234.5   -110   -154  
Indiana Pacers  Open +3   -110   U 228.5   -110   +126  
 Current +3   -108   234.5   -110   +130  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.1 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   16.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   17.0 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
2. SG  Buddy Hield   18.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  T.J. McConnell   5.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 MIL +4.0 228.5 114-105
Sun, Jan 08 LAC +2.5 234.0 112-108
Fri, Jan 06 LAL -2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 SAC +1.0 244.5 120-117
Mon, Jan 02 GS +1.5 236.5 143-141

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 NY +4.5 226.5 119-113
Sun, Jan 08 CHA -5.0 240.5 116-111
Fri, Jan 06 POR -1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 PHI +5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 TOR +1.5 233.0 122-114